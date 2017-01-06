Optofluidics today announced the pre-release of a novel, high-throughput biopharmaceutical particle analysis system called the HexPoint. The new system analyzes particulate matter in bio-pharmaceutical samples to enable, for the first time, rapid and low volume formulation selection.

Two prestigious Federal Small Business Innovation Research grants from the FDA and NIST totalling $1.6M were recently awarded to Optofluidics for the development of the Hexpoint technology. Optofluidics is working closely with these agencies since particulate contaminants are directly linked to immunogenicity and are the leading quality concern for this class of pharmaceuticals.

The system will be commercially available the first quarter of 2017. The number of commercial units will be limited this year; interested parties are encouraged to request a product demonstration via the Optofluidics website, http://opfluid.com/products/hexpoint/, as early as possible.

About Optofluidics, Inc: Optofluidics, Inc. is a scientific equipment manufacturer commercializing particle analysis instrumentation. Optofluidics was named Philadelphia Life Science Startup of 2012 by the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, is funded by the FDA, NIST and is venture backed by BioAdvance.