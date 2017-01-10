Promo Direct Named # 1 Promotional Products Store – 3 Years In A Row

Promo Direct has topped TopTenReviews' list of promotional product online stores for 2017. What's special about this achievement is the fact that Promo Direct has won top honors for three years in a row! This recognition – known as the Gold Award – seeks to acknowledge companies that excel within the promotional product industry and provide a first class customer buying experience.

TopTenReviews is renowned for providing honest reviews and ratings that help consumers choose software, business services and electronic products in an informed manner.

TopTenReviews has performed a thorough analysis of companies based on categories such as pricing, production, item selection, shipping, and help & support. Promo Direct received the highest rating (9.83/10), placing it ahead of all other promotional product companies.

In its final verdict, TopTenReviews states the following: "Promo Direct has a following of satisfied customers because of its transparent pricing, variety of products and fast shipping."

TopTenReviews has praised Promo Direct's inexpensive yet efficient screen printing, embroidery and engraving options. The wide range of product categories available was also highlighted. Promo Direct carries a diversified product line at many price points, making an effort to ensure each purchase offers true value for its customers.

Promo Direct's fast shipping services came in for special mention as well. The fact that the company's representatives stay in touch with their buyers throughout the ordering and shipping process helps ensure satisfactory customer experiences. And finally, TopTenReviews highlighted the fact that Promo Direct offers a wide range of customer service options to ensure a great buying experience.

Dave Sarro, Promo Direct CEO, says, “It’s a big honor for all of us at Promo Direct to receive the Gold Winner Award for three years in a row. This is a reflection of the hard work put in by our team. Our focus has always been to provide customers with the best shopping experience possible. We will continue in our efforts to exceed our customers’ expectations with our service levels.”

About Promo Direct:

Launched in 1991 by technopreneur Dave Sarro, Promo Direct has grown to become one of the most trusted promotional product companies in the world today. The Nevada-based company provides world-class promotional products and corporate apparel for companies, non-profit organizations and the healthcare, government and educational markets. Promo Direct carries over 8000 products , all available at the lowest prices in the industry.