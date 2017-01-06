The Osher Marin JCC Presents a Mardi Gras Dance Party

Winter Nights at the Osher Marin JCC Mardi Gras Dance Party Uplifting music to make your day.

The Kanbar Center at the Osher Marin JCC presents the final concert of the 2nd Annual Winter Nights Dance Party Series. Tonight celebrates the music and culture of southwestern Louisiana, as Zydeco music returns to the JCC. This accordion-driven sound was originally created at house dance parties where families and friends gathered for socializing. Emerging from the French Creole culture, Zydeco integrates Afro-Caribbean, waltz, shuffles, blues, rock & roll and other forms of great danceable music. Andre Thierry takes Zydeco to the next generation spicing things up with a dash of hip-hop and jazz added to the gumbo.

Come dance and enjoy the great energy that this music creates. Pre-concert Cajun two-step dance lesson & cultural flavored dinners available for purchase.

Live Music * Performance * Dancing * Food * Dance Class * Cocktails * Fun

WHAT: An evening of upbeat, happy and danceable music with southwestern Louisiana roots, dinners available for purchase, no-host cocktails, pre-concert dance class and fun for all. Purchased food & drink allowed in the theater.

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 11: 2017 @ 8 p.m.

7 p.m.: Pop-Up Restaurant & No-Host Full Bar

7:40 p.m.: Cajun two-step Dance Class

8 p.m.: Performance/ Music & Dancing

WHERE: Kanbar Center for the Performing Arts at The Osher Marin JCC, 200 North San Pedro Road, San Rafael | 444.8000| Just Â¼ mi E of 101

SEATING: General Admission/ first come/ Cabaret Table Seating options

TICKETS: $20 - $25 General Admission

Ages 17 & under: $10

Tix & Info Available @ http://www.marinjcc.org/arts

