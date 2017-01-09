ATP Science To Attend Upcoming ECRM Trade Show

ATP Science, an Australian-based company focused on creating nutritional and wellness products to enhance people’s everyday lives, announced it will be attending the upcoming January ECRM Trade Show in Hilton Head, SC.

ATP Science is known for its large range of supplements that keep the body functioning at its peak performance by providing some extremely important nutrients. At this trade show, ATP will display these products and information about them to conference attendees, while also having the chance to get a good look at the current state of the nutritional and health product industry in talking to other attendees.

“We are eager to get to South Carolina and set up at the ECRM Trade Show,” said Jeff Doidge, one of the owners of ATP Science. “This is a great chance for our company to continue to spread our brand’s footprint while also getting to learn more from some leaders in our industry. It should be a great trade show for us.”

ATP was founded with the belief that everyone deserves to be able to live a happy and healthy life, and that people should be able to see the results of their hard work and time investment. It accomplishes this through its line of supplements, which target specific functions and nutrients in the body.

For example, ATP’s Multi Food supplement takes vitamins and minerals from organic, natural sources to allow their nutrients to be more easily absorbed into the body. Its ingredients include guava leaves and fruit, lemon peel, moringa, rice extract and concentrate, holy basil and additional ingredients. Another product, Alpha Venus, is a supplement specifically made for women to help balance out their hormones thereby allowing them to get the best results out of their workout.

“It’s going to be great to have the chance to speak to real people about the benefits of our products and the tremendous amount of scientific research we have put into creating them,” said Doidge.

For more information about ATP Science, visit http://www.atpscience.com.