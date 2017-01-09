Eckerle's keynote speech will show how California is fully committed to the success of zero emission vehicles, both plug-in and hydrogen fuel cell electric drivetrains.

SAE 2017 Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Technologies Symposium today announced its keynote speaker for the February 7-9 event in San Diego, California. On Tuesday, February 7, the event will kick off with California Governor’s Office speaking about its transition to a ZEV dominant world. Tyson Eckerle, the Deputy Director of Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure in the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (Go Biz), will lead the discussion.

In Eckerle’s role, he focuses on streamlining the development and success of the hydrogen and plug-in electric vehicle station ecosystem. His keynote speech will show how California is fully committed to the success of zero emission vehicles, both plug-in and hydrogen fuel cell electric drivetrains. To reach California’s goals, each platform has a crucial role to play, with a dynamic future filled with mobility innovations. By 2050, the target is for every new car sold in California to be zero emission, but we cannot expect to get there without deep collaboration between policy makers and the auto industry. This talk will explore that collaboration, raise questions, and share a vision for the future as shaped by existing policies.

Prior to joining Go Biz, Eckerle served as Executive Director of Energy Independence Now, a non-profit dedicated to action oriented solutions to petroleum dependence and climate change. He holds a B.A. in Biology from the University of California, Davis and a Master of Environmental Science and Management (MESM) from the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Since the inception of hybrid technology in the early nineties, the continual progression of new and changing powertrain and transmission technologies along with battery and regenerative systems, plug-in hybrids, and all electric vehicles have resulted in an ongoing need for technical updates for design engineers working for OEM and suppliers.

SAE 2017 Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Technologies Symposium continues to be at the forefront in providing the most comprehensive review of current issues affecting the advancement of hybrid and electric vehicles to today's engineers. In fact, this overwhelmingly well-attended symposium has been declared a "must attend" by several of the industry's leading Hybrid and EV engineers and component developers.

Year after year, SAE International has focused on meeting the needs of our Hybrid and Electric Vehicle constituency. By attending this symposium, you will gain the insight you need to perform your job at the highest level. For more information about the event, the conference program, or to register, please visit http://www.sae.org/hybridev.

To request media credentials, email pr(at)sae(dot)org or call 1-724-772-8522.

SAE International is a global association committed to being the ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By uniting more than 127,000 engineers and technical experts, we drive knowledge and expertise across a broad spectrum of industries. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™.

-- http://www.sae.org --