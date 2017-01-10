The iHealth Group is a company focused on the health informatics industry. Formed by a team with expert knowledge of the Brazilian health system, the company delivers products that contribute to the evolution of e-health in Brazil. In this respect, iHealth has worked on products such as Electronic Patient Records, Interoperability with Government Systems, Online Results Delivery, Strategic Management, Analytical and Operational, and Clinical Decision Support Systems, among others.

With iHealth joining PRS, pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations sponsoring clinical trials will gain real-time, EHR-based insight on the Brazilian patient population. Sponsors using PRS will be able to evaluate the distribution of eligible patients at iHealth’s sites during the development of a trial protocol and site selection for their clinical trials. These candidates can then be identified and recruited by the sites, themselves. Access to patient data in real-time enables more effective and efficient recruitment, especially for time-dependent criteria. Patient data also becomes available for matching patients with medications for rare and orphan diseases and the generation of data for real-world evidence.

Joining the Patient Recruitment System (PRS) platform, iHealth’s patients will have higher opportunities to gain earlier access to next generation medication via clinical trials and market access activities. iHealth sites will become more visible to the sponsors when making decisions about siting of clinical trials, potentially bringing more international clinical research to Brazil. Patients with rare diseases will benefit from being matched with the latest medications coming onto the market. iHealth itself will gain significant time savings from efficiency improvements during the patient recruitment phase of clinical trials.

“We are very happy to have an opportunity to open Brazil up for wider participation in international clinical trials. We know that Brazil has great potential for growth in the industry. It is extremely gratifying to have, iHealth and Clinerion working together to contribute to the increase of clinical research in Brazil, as well as the increase in the chances of finding new medicines to cure diseases,” says Bruno Souza de Oliveira, Founder and CEO of the iHealth Group.

“The addition of iHealth Group to the PRS platform is a very important milestone in Clinerion’s expansion into new geographic areas across the world. This marks our entry into South America and we are thrilled to welcome the iHealth Group,” says Ulf Claesson, CEO of Clinerion. “This will allow Clinerion and iHealth to offer clinical trial sponsors Brazilian clinical expertise and facilities of the highest quality and professionalism, alongside a vast, new patient population.”

Clinerion’s hospital coverage currently comprises hospital clusters with a catchment area of more than 30 M people represented by around 400 M case files. Clinerion is continuing to pursue expansion of its hospital network across all continents.

About iHealth Group

The iHealth Group has a multidisciplinary team focused on serving the health informatics industry. Our team has extensive experience in this topic, leading the process of computerization of more than 30 Brazilian hospitals. Digital health transformation will enable us to improve communication with our patients, optimize our queues, improve the safety of our processes, expand our planning capacity, reduce costs, eliminate waste and, especially, do evidence-based management. However, we must understand that it is not the technology, but strategic management that will guide us correctly to the computerization of our health processes. IT cannot be a strategic goal, but an instrument to achieve a goal.

iHealth Group website: http://www.ihealthgroup.com.br

About Clinerion

Clinerion enables early patient access to innovative treatments through solutions for clinical trial patient recruitment, real-world evidence, and market access. Clinerion's Patient Recruitment System accelerates clinical research by radically improving the efficiency and effectiveness of trial recruitment. Key tools for Clinerion’s patient data services include data-assisted protocol optimization, site feasibility evaluation and patient identification. Clinerion’s solutions allow member hospitals to participate in leading-edge, industry-sponsored trials and save time in patient recruitment. They enable pharmaceutical companies to gain time and cost savings by streamlining operations and gaining strategic intelligence. Clinerion’s proprietary Big Data analytics technologies leverage real-time data from electronic health records which remain under the full control of participating hospitals. Clinerion is a global data technology company headquartered in Switzerland. Clinerion's solutions follow international patient privacy and data security standards.

Clinerion website: http://www.clinerion.com

Clinerion’s Patient Recruitment System: http://www.clinerion.com/index/OverviewOurSolutions/PatientRecruitmentSystem

