Mad Vision is the first to distribute Aston Martin Eyewear Collection after signing an exclusive distribution agreement with Marma London. Set to launch in January 2017, this acquisition is part of Mad Vision’s development in the high-end men eyewear segment.

London-based eyewear brand Marma London and luxury British sports car manufacturer, Aston Martin, have collaborated on a beautiful and innovative collection of sunglasses.

The collection sees the expertise of both brands intertwined seamlessly, fusing exquisite craftsmanship with innovative technology and design to create beautiful, handcrafted, sunglasses. With a focus on timeless shapes, high quality materials and superior artistry this understated yet elegant collection is the definition of minimalistic luxury.

The Aston Martin Eyewear Collection available through Mad Vision offers 13 optical models and 17 sunglass models. The selection of lenses are polarizing and polarizing gradient lenses, and 1.60 photochromic polarizing lenses. All lenses have back multi-anti reflective coating for the perfect comfort in vision. Each model is handcrafted and hand finished in Italy.

Mad Vision distributes eyewear brands that produce an incredibly diverse range of styles in both the non-optical and optical markets. With luxury, designer, sport, and affordable eyewear, our portfolio provides an option for any taste and demographic. Brands include Red Bull SPECT, Aston Martin Eyewear, Von Arkel Switzerland, iHUMAN Adaptable Eyewear, and Vinyl Factory.