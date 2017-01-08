ISA International Sign Expo 2017 Selling Out Tradeshow Floor

ISA International Sign Expo 2017 is selling out its tradeshow floor, more than three months before the event opens. ISA International Sign Expo 2017 will be held April 19-22 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

ISA Sign Expo is the largest annual event for the sign, graphics and visual communications industry, bringing together print, digital signs and everything in between. The tradeshow floor at the Mandalay Bay will include more than 210,000 square feet of booth space and include nearly 600 exhibitors. It is expected to draw more than 20,000 attendees. Interested exhibitors may be placed on a waiting list should any additional tradeshow floor space open up.

ISA International Sign Expo 2017 will include popular returning events, including:



“Game Changer” sessions, which bring together leading thinkers to share game changing business strategies and ideas;

Popular networking events, including the ISA Rocks: The Industry Party; invitation-only targeted receptions; and the business-building ISA Networking Reception for National and Custom Sign Companies; and

Leading educational events on topics designed to help sign, graphics and visual communications companies exploit new ideas, streamline business operations and target weaknesses.

Registration for ISA International Sign Expo 2017 is open at http://www.signexpo.org.

About ISA

The International Sign Association (ISA) represents manufacturers, suppliers, and users of on-premise signs and sign products from the United States and 60 countries around the world. ISA and its Affiliated Associations work to support, promote, and improve the worldwide sign and visual communications industry, which employs more than 200,000 American workers and has an economic impact of $37.5 billion.