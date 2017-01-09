Auto Logistics Leaders MetroGistics and AmeriFleet to Merge

MetroGistics This is incredibly exciting news for MetroGistics, AmeriFleet and our combined customer base.

MetroGistics Holdings and equity partner Tailwind Capital announced the recent acquisition of Alpharetta, Georgia-based AmeriFleet, North America’s top fleet logistics and services company. MetroGistics is majority-owned by Tailwind Capital, a private equity firm based in New York. The merged operations of AmeriFleet with MetroGistics, a nationally recognized leader specializing in vehicle-shipping solutions for customers of all sizes, creates an unparalleled “one-stop-shop” for driveaway, trucking, storage, title and registration, compliance and a host of other fleet-related services.

Founded in 1997, AmeriFleet operates 68 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. MetroGistics is a market leader in vehicle logistics, with a client base that includes OEM vehicle manufacturers, major dealership groups, and most of the country’s major rental car companies.

“This is incredibly exciting news for MetroGistics, AmeriFleet and our combined customer base,” said William Billiter, co-founder and managing partner of MetroGistics. “Both companies have enjoyed steady growth, and once we start working closely together, we will begin targeting new markets and service lines that will help us grow exponentially. We believe that this holistic white-glove final-mile delivery service will provide tremendous value to our clients and partners.”

“AmeriFleet’s various lines of service really complement our core competencies,” said Scott Naz,” co-founder and managing partner of MetroGistics. “We both view ourselves as innovative and tech-savvy companies, and now our combined entities will spur even more innovation and accelerated growth.”

“Tailwind has made a conscious investment in our staff and they are confident in their ability to grow AmeriFleet and MetroGistics to new heights,” said Rich Dennis, co-founder and CEO of AmeriFleet. “They believe strongly in what our two companies represent, and believe the synergies between our businesses will truly create a service offering unmatched within the vehicle-logistics space.”

“The combination of these two acknowledged fleet logistics leaders is a winning formula for providing world-class service and value to our mutual clients,” said John Norris, AmeriFleet president. “The complementary nature of our service capabilities creates the platform for delivering a market-leading suite of services for the commercial fleet, OEM, dealer and rental-car markets.”

About MetroGistics

MetroGistics is a nationally recognized leader specializing in creating vehicle-shipping solutions for customers of all sizes. Our focus remains centered around delivering on commitments to both our customers and vendors while using state-of-the-art technology to drive efficiencies into the vehicle transportation marketplace. Through our nationally connected marketplace of carriers, we have the ability to service all customer requests large or small, around the block or across the country. For more information, call 877-571-6235 or visit http://www.metrogistics.com and watch a brief video.

About AmeriFleet

AmeriFleet has been North America’s top fleet logistics and services provider for almost 20 years. With over 65 locations – and 800 dedicated professionals – only AmeriFleet has the size and scope to handle any size request across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and in every territory and province in Canada. From our core Transportation Services, to industry-leading Licensing and Compliance, Storage, Major Project Management and best-in-class Work Truck, our diverse suite of five carefully crafted services helps fleet and procurement professionals do more with less, while saving time, money and resources. To find out more, log on to our website at http://www.amerifleet.com, or call us at 1-800-728-9235 today.

About Tailwind Capital

Tailwind Capital is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within healthcare, business and industrial services. Tailwind partners with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to transform businesses through organic growth initiatives, acquisitions, and operational and strategic improvements. Since inception, Tailwind has managed funds with $2 billion of committed equity capital, having invested in 35 portfolio companies and 54 add-on acquisitions. Visit http://www.tailwind.com.