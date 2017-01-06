Carolyn Aronson Announces Full Ownership of It’s a 10 Haircare

My perseverance and passion for what I do help me make sure every formula I create is a “10” – and I won’t settle for anything less.

Co-founder and CEO of It’s a 10 Haircare Carolyn Aronson announced today that she has purchased the entirety of It’s a 10, Inc. Mrs. Aronson is now the sole proprietor of the new entity, It’s a New 10 LLC, which does business as It’s a 10 Haircare.

It’s a 10 Haircare is one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world. Dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible, It’s a 10 Haircare is the go-to brand for salon professionals and clients across the globe.

A longtime innovator in the field with 34 years of invaluable experience, Mrs. Aronson is uniquely suited to run this thriving hair product business. She began her career as a hairdresser and salon owner, and continues to hold licenses in multiple states.

Mrs. Aronson is constantly in touch with the evolving needs of the industry. Born of frustration with existing hair products, the original products created by It’s a 10 Haircare deliver full, salon-quality results in in one bottle.

Some major successes of the company include Miracle Leave-in products and Miracle Masks, which have changed the lives of women and men alike.

“I was eight years old when I proudly declared that I wanted to be a hairdresser, and 16 when I knew I also wanted to be an entrepreneur and salon owner,” said Mrs. Aronson. “My perseverance and passion for what I do help me make sure every formula I create is a “10” – and I won’t settle for anything less.”

Starting 2017 off with a bang, It’s a 10 Haircare has just released its first all-male collection. “He’s a 10” can be found in salons nationwide.

About Carolyn Aronson

CEO Carolyn Aronson, a former stylist and salon owner, is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and owner of It’s a 10 Haircare. Inspired by years of first-hand salon experiences, the now well-known hair care line is sold in salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. The product collection includes exceptional 10-in-1 multipurpose products perfected and simplified to one unique line providing all possible hair care needs.