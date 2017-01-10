Today, Treasure Data, the leading cloud platform to make all data connected, current, and easily accessible, together with Chartio, a cloud-based data exploration solution, announced its partnership to bring customers a new Live Business Intelligence Integration. By leveraging Treasure Data and Chartio’s new integration, organizations can quickly have a full stack, modern, enterprise analytics solution.

Treasure Data and Chartio’s Live Business Intelligence Integration is clearly focused on empowering business analysts, and allows organizations to rapidly collect and unify data from numerous sources at scale to inform business decision and drive success. For Marketing, Operations, and Product teams alike, it is critical to make data-driven decisions at the speed of business. By adding Chartio capabilities to Treasure Data’s existing solution, business users are able to explore their data without requiring any engineering support through an intuitive drag and drop interface, while power users can analyze their raw data directly via SQL, all in real time.

“In today’s competitive market, it is critical that companies make informed decisions, leveraging all the information at their disposal”, said Stephen Lee, Vice President of Business Development at Treasure Data. “Through our Live Data Management platform, companies are able to focus on generating business insights without the hassle of long development cycles and outdated data.”

“Chartio is extremely excited to be partnering with Treasure Data to launch the Live Data Platform. This partnership will ensure that our mutual customers will have an end-to-end solution, from data warehousing to data exploration,” said Dave Fowler, Founder and CEO of Chartio. “Chartio, much like Treasure Data, is committed to ensuring that everyone within an organization has ready and full access to all their data. This is a big step towards achieving that mission.”

Treasure Data and Chartio will be hosting a joint webinar showing Live Data in action on January 24, 2017. To learn more about what Live Business Intelligence can do for your company, please register for the webinar by clicking here.

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data is a pioneer of Live Data Management - making all your organization's data connected, current, and easily accessible to the people and algorithms that drive your business success. With a global customer base including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Pioneer, Subaru, Wish, and Pebble, Treasure Data's clients generate more than two million events every second and make nearly seven million data queries monthly, resulting in more predictable and profitable business results. Founded in 2011 in Mountain View, California, with offices in Japan and Korea, Treasure Data is backed by Sierra Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, IT Farm, SBI, INCJ, Bill Tai, and Jerry Yang's AME Cloud Ventures, among others. For more information, visit http://www.treasuredata.com.

About Chartio

Chartio is on a mission to democratize data across organizations so that everyone can be become a Data Hero. To that end, Chartio has built a cloud-based data exploration tool that is simple enough for everyone to use yet powerful enough for the data team. Chartio enables our customers to explore, transform and visualize their data in real time. Chartio has been named a “High Performer” BI tool by G2Crowd in 2016. We were founded in 2010 in San Francisco. To learn more, visit Chartio.com or follow us on our blog, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.