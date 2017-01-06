919 Marketing Wins Prestigious Davey Award

919 Marketing, a leading national franchise marketing agency, has won the highly coveted Davey Award for their breakthrough franchise marketing work on behalf of Jerky Outlet. The Davey Awards recognize the best independent agencies in Web, Video, Design, Mobile, Advertising and Social Marketing. This year, 919 Marketing won the Silver Award in the Integrated Campaign category for their Inner Carnivore campaign for Beef Jerky Outlet.

“We are so excited to have won our third global Davey Award,” says David Chapman, Founder and CEO of 919 Marketing. “As a data driven franchise marketing agency we work passionately to ensure our clients generate measurable results from our content marketing programs. This campaign was validated by national consumer research and measurably increased national brand visibility and store traffic. In addition, the campaign established an ownable and authentic brand positioning for a young emerging franchise brand that clearly resonates with beef jerky lovers. Ultimately, we were very happy with the numbers our Inner Carnivore campaign generated.”

919 Marketing’s Inner Carnivore campaign put a quirky, irreverent spin on traditional jerky marketing campaigns. The fully integrated video, print and TV advertising campaign had jerky lovers across the country searching for one of the more than 85 Beef Jerky Outlet franchise locations.

Beef Jerky Outlet is the country’s first national jerky franchise, and offers more than 100 varieties of premium jerky. Some popular flavors include Prime Rib, Teriyaki, Kangaroo, Venison and even Alligator. 919 Marketing has played an active role in growing the Beef Jerky Outlet brand.

