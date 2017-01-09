“We believe that “people” are the heart of all businesses and we are extremely grateful and proud of the team we have built at TKo,” said Vince DiFonzo.

Harvey, Hanna & Associates and TKo Hospitality Management hosted their year-end “Knockout” award recognition ceremony and holiday lunch on Monday, December 19, 2016.

TKo partners, E. Thomas Harvey III, Kostas Kalogeropolous, and Vince DiFonzo recognized Managers and Associates who actively embraced the company culture of “C.A.R.E.”, Commitment to delivering exceptional results, Accountable to our partners, Respect for each other, and Excellence in all we do. The TKo “Knockout” award is a way to recognize associates that go above and beyond in fulfilling our culture to our guests, owners, fellow associates and the communities we serve.

Among those recognized for “Knockout” awards were Hyatt Place Dewey Beach Gallery Host Jeffrey Straub, Housekeeping Host Jessica Granger, Housekeeping Host Cecil King, Sales and Catering Manager Mary Beth Furjanic-Barbic, and TKo Hospitality Executive Director of Corporate Projects Alexandra Kennedy.

In addition to being recognized with a TKo Knockout Award, Kennedy was one of ten worldwide recipients of the “Why Settle Spirit Award” presented by Hyatt Hotels and Resorts. Beneficiaries were team members who displayed exceptional devotion to guests and colleagues alike, and conveyed a consistent “Why Settle?” attitude and spirit of excellence.

“We believe that “people” are the heart of all businesses and we are extremely grateful and proud of the team we have built at TKo. Our inaugural “Knockout” award winners are the best of the best that bring our culture of CARE to life,” said Vince DiFonzo, Chief Operating Office for TKo Hospitality Management.

TKo Hospitality, an affiliate of Harvey Hanna and Associates, is a specialized hospitality management company based in Newport, Delaware. With a professional team combining over 100 years of industry experience, TKo focuses on developing true partnerships with clients while delivering exceptional results in terms of profitability, market share, guest satisfaction and increased asset value.