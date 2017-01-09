Carii Wins Prestigious AOTMP Mobility Award at CES® 2017

Carii, the award-winning enterprise collaboration and communication platform for creating public and private social networks, announced today that it has received an AOTMP Mobility Award at the 2017 International CES® trade show in Las Vegas. Carii was selected as a winner for the Director's Award category, along with tech titans Microsoft and Apple.

Carii is a complete end to end digital eco-system platform for creating complex social networks of internal and external communities with integrated functionality for communication, collaboration and content. Carii makes managing communication more efficient and streamlined and is engineered to make sharing, chatting, and collaborating as easy as opening the app on your smartphone. Carii’s most popular product is its white label version that can be branded by an organization with its own URL, providing data ownership in a private, secure environment.

The AOTMP annual awards program, which has been in place since 2002, represents the most innovative, state-of-the-art mobile and wireless products and solutions in today’s market. The 2017 Mobility Awards program included 65 awards in 16 different categories ranging from SmartPhones to Internet of Things (IoT) technology, selected by members of the press and analysts who cover mobile and wireless products and services.

“Carii represents those companies who excel among their peers and truly showcase the best in mobile and IoT,” said J. Gerry Purdy, Ph.D., Principal Analyst, Mobile and Wireless at AOTMP. “Carii continues to innovate and deliver the next generation of collaboration and community, providing its customers with a superior multidimensional platform.”

Added Denise Hayman-Loa, CEO, Carii: “We are truly honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award, especially alongside technology leaders, such as Microsoft and Apple. This award highlights the fact that Carii's customers enjoy a complete digital eco-system, facilitating social and Chat style communications -- one to one, private groups, community to community, communities to multiple communities, public or private.”

The recognition follows Carii’s recent accolades, including Aragon Research Hot Vendor in Social Collaboration and Work, V3 Technology Awards 2016 Finalist for Best Mobile App for Business.

About AOTMP

AOTMP is a global leader providing telecom management best practices and industry standards for organizations and the vendors who support them. Using information and data points from thousands of telecom environments worldwide, AOTMP solutions help enterprises drive performance, efficiency and productivity while significantly reducing costs; and help telecom vendors provide a new level of value to their customers. AOTMP’s patented Efficiency First® Framework methodology brings balance to the telecom management ecosystem, resulting in vendors positively impacting the telecom environment and the telecom environment being better leveraged to drive business results. AOTMP’s clients represent $24+ billion in annual telecom spend and include 100+ of the Fortune 500, small and medium businesses, public sector organizations and industry suppliers. For more information, visit aotmp.com

About Carii

Founded in 2013, award-winning Carii connects communities and leverages collaboration to create a completely new, mobile-enabled sharing platform, helping businesses and organizations reduce complexity to simplicity. Reach your customers, your fans, your partners, your team and gather them together in to a trusted, vibrant community. Located in Media, Penn. with offices in Indonesia, Carii is in the new heart of the networking community. Please join the Carii conversation at http://www.carii.com.

PR Contact:

Brenda Christensen

Stellar Public Relations

brenda.christensen(at)stellar-pr.com

818.307.9942