Jones & Bartlett Learning Wins Six AJN 2016 Book of the Year Awards

Today, Jones & Bartlett Learning announced that it garnered six prestigious 2016 AJN Book of the Year Awards. Representing the best in nursing publishing, the awards recognize the most valuable texts published between August 2015 and August 2016. Jones & Bartlett Learning recipients include:

Awarded first place: Pharmacology for Women’s Health, Second Edition by Mary C. Brucker and Tekoa L. King in the Maternal-Child Health category

Awarded second place: Clinical Nursing Calculations by Susan Sienkiewicz and Jennifer F. Palmunen in the Medical-Surgical Nursing category and Transition from Clinician to Educator: A Practical Approach by Maria C. Fressola and G. Elaine Patterson in the Nursing Education/Continuing Education/ Professional Development category

Awarded third place: Breastfeeding Management for the Clinician: Using the Evidence, Fourth Edition by Marsha Walker in the Maternal-Child Health category, Leadership for Evidence-Based Innovation in Nursing and Health Professions by Sandra Davidson, Daniel Weberg, Tim Porter-O'Grady, and Kathy Malloch in the Nursing Education/Continuing Education/ Professional Development category, and Advanced Nursing Research: From Theory to Practice, Second Edition by Ruth M. Tappen in the Nursing Research category

“Jones & Bartlett Learning is quite humbled by the outcome of the AJN 2016 Book of the Year Awards. We are so honored to have been provided distinction for six of our publications in the areas of Maternal-Child Health, Medical-Surgical Nursing, Nursing Education & Professional Development, and Nursing Research. To be grouped among the best in nursing publishing in these subject areas is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our authors and our publishing team. Receiving these prestigious awards not only confirms the value of our work, but also provides inspiration for future contributions to the field. Many thanks to the American Journal of Nursing for their continued support of publishing in nursing.” – Amanda Martin, Executive Editor, Jones & Bartlett Learning

Pharmacology for Women’s Health, Second Edition is a unique text that discusses pharmacology as it specifically relates to women’s health. Completely updated and revised to reflect the changing field of pharmacology, it includes new pharmacological agents for common conditions, changes in indications, the use of vaccines, updated guidelines from the CDC for treatment of sexually transmitted infections, and the effects of the Affordable Care Act.

Clinical Nursing Calculations is an essential text for teaching dosage calculation to undergraduate nursing students. Using the CASE approach, a step-by-step method for performing dosage calculations, it features all three methods for calculation side-by-side, making it tremendously helpful for students who struggle with math or need a refresher. It covers key topic areas, such as mathematics overview, principles of medication administration, basic dosage and intravenous calculations, and advanced calculations.

As the population continues to age and retire, the shortage of qualified nurse educators continues to grow. Simultaneously, student demand is also increasing. In order to address this current and future need, organizations are looking toward practicing clinicians to fill the gap. Transition from Clinician to Educator: A Practical Approach is a hands-on guide to prepare future educators who are entering the world of education.

Breastfeeding Management for the Clinician: Using the Evidence, Fourth Edition is an essential and practical reference guide for clinicians. Using a research-based approach, it includes literature reviews while covering incidence, etiology, risk factors, prevention, prognosis and implications, interventions, expected outcomes, care plans, and clinical algorithms. The Fourth Edition provides a new discussion of the vitally important newborn gut microbiome.

Written by healthcare leaders for current and future innovation leaders, Leadership for Evidence-Based Innovation in Nursing and Health Professions addresses the current and emerging issues facing healthcare leaders and practitioners who lead evidence-based innovation. A truly unique text, it systematically addresses innovation and evidence from the perspectives of both a leader and a practitioner within the context of health care.

Advanced Nursing Research: From Theory to Practice, Second Edition is an ideal graduate-level text for teaching students how to prepare research proposals and carry out research studies using a practical approach. With a greater emphasis on the connection to evidence-based practice, quality improvement, and the use of aggregate data, the text features a reality-based approach to the actual conduct of research. It also reflects current practice and thinking about research while integrating qualitative and quantitative methods, including emerging mixed methods.

