5nine Software, a Microsoft Gold Partner and leading global Hyper-V virtualization security and management provider, is pleased to announce that its popular 5nine Manager management, monitoring and capacity planning solution for Hyper-V has been named an Editor's Choice Award Winner in Virtualization Review magazine.

The awards are a powerful validation of the selected products, as they are chosen by people working on the front line of the IT industry. There are plenty of IT product reviews in the market, but nothing is more valuable to system administrators than knowing what solutions their colleagues rely on to help simplify their work.

Virtualization Review’s team of contributing editors have an in-depth working knowledge of each of the winning products, and they are solutions that have proven their worthiness over time, and are counted on typically every day. You can read Trevor Pott’s full review of 5nine Manager here.

“Acknowledgements like the Virtualization Review Editor's Choice Awards validate 5nine Manager as a clear market leader in Hyper-V management, monitoring and capacity planning,” said Jason Judge, CEO at 5nine Software. “We will continue to deliver innovative and powerful Hyper-V solutions that solve our customer’s problems.”

5nine Manager is an easy-to-use and affordable management and monitoring solution designed for Microsoft Hyper-V, including Server Core and Nano Server. Its easy-to-use interface, powerful feature set and lightweight implementation simplify the process of managing and configuring virtualized environments.

The latest version of 5nine Manager (v9.3) introduces the ability to create and manage Hyper-V Converged Fabric from within its easy-to-use centralized dashboard. This means that even administrators who may not have PowerShell expertise can take full advantage of this functionality, and quickly and easily optimize Hyper-V network configurations.

The Network Manager module has also been extended with new functionality. Administrators can now create virtual network interface cards (vNICs), with the ability to configure bandwidth minimums, maximums and weights for converged fabrics.

Find out more about 5nine manager at http://www.5nine.com/5nine-manager-for-hyper-v-product.aspx

