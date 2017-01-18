Jeff Pedro, Chief Financial Officer of CIR Electrical Construction Corporation, announced today that CIR Electrical Construction Corp was ranked 53rd in SolarReviews Top 100 American Residential Solar Contractors of 2016. SolarReviews allows people to review installers’ and manufacturer’s performance as rated by their customers. These results were based on reviews received over the last twelve months. “We are both humbled and proud to be acknowledged on the most recognized list of solar companies in North America. Knowing that our customers are happy and satisfied is a great feeling and what we strive for,” said Pedro.

About SolarReviews:

“SolarReviews came about because we found a gap between what the consumers in the solar industry wanted and what was available. The ability to view reviews on an Installer and to directly contact them was limited, often forcing consumers to choose "3-quotes" sites, where they had no idea of who would contact them, or even how many companies would do so. Add to this the fact that the consumer did not know the companies and you often had an unhappy experience for both installers and consumers. SolarReviews is trying to both inform consumers as to installers performance, and to promote valid installers to consumers. We hope that the information and listings on this site lead to a higher number of positive experiences in solar, as we move toward a zero-footprint future.”

About CIR Electrical Construction Corp.:

CIR Electrical Construction Corporation was established in 1976 in Buffalo, New York. We are one of the fastest growing electrical contractors in Western New York, and are listed as fifth in New York State for bidding public work. We are a privately held, independent electrical contractor signatory to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and proudly affiliated with the National Electrical Contractors Association. CIR has achieved growth by forging lasting relationships with our customers through reliable performance and a reputation for quality workmanship. With the growing concern for our environment, CIR is committed to taking a leadership role on environmental sustainability in the Western New York community. By expanding our knowledge of energy efficient technologies and practices, we can help our customers decrease their environmental impact while saving on energy costs. We are proud to install the first solar tracking system in Erie County.

For more information please visit: http://www.solarbycir.com