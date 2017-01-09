North American Title Co. promotes Montalvo to central region president As a 25-year veteran of the title industry, Mike is a natural problem solver who has mastered a wide set of business skills encompassing operations, sales and technology.

Realigning its geographic regions, North American Title Co. (NATC) has promoted Michael A. Montalvo to the new position of central region president for Colorado, Illinois and Minnesota. Montalvo had served as Illinois division president for NATC since 2010.

“As a 25-year veteran of the title industry, Mike is a natural problem solver who has mastered a wide set of business skills encompassing operations, sales and technology,” said Tom Fischer, president, North American Title Group, the parent company of NATC. “His well-rounded career within a variety of responsibilities has enhanced his position as an approachable leader who will easily gain the trust of his team. And like our agents whose business is relationships, Mike will add value as he focuses on what he and his team can do to aid their customers’ business success.”

Montalvo’s career in the title industry began in 1991 as a scheduling clerk with the Professional National Title Network. During his 14 years there, he gained experience in title and escrow, eventually managing several different departments and finishing his time there in sales and marketing. He then worked for nearly six years as vice president, operations manager Chicago residential for a major title company before joining NATC. Montalvo attended Purdue University Calumet.

“The experience I’ve gained through years of encountering nearly every possible obstacle in this exciting business has given me a keen insight into pathways to resolution,” said Montalvo. “This allows me to quickly understand challenges and communicate effective solutions to employees and agents. That also translates to building relationships with customers that go beyond the closing table.”

“North American Title has seen incredible growth in Illinois, in Colorado and especially in Minnesota, where we recently added Realstar Title, expanding our footprint to 13 branch offices across the state,” he added. “I’m looking forward to our future growth possibilities.”

Montalvo is located at the North American Title office at 120 N. LaSalle Street, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60602, telephone number (312) 658-1008.

About North American Title

With well over 1,000 associates and a vast network of branches from coast to coast, North American Title Group, LLC (NATG) is among the largest real estate settlement service providers in the United States. Consisting of both agent and underwriter operations, NATG reported annual net revenues in fiscal 2015 of $229 million. The company also has the resources and stability of a wholly owned subsidiary of an S&P 500 company with over $14.4 billion in assets (fiscal year ending Nov. 30, 2015). North American Title’s agency network operates nationally under the name North American Title Co. (NATC) and similar names in 19 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia, in addition to the District of Columbia. Through our relationship with our expanding affiliate network, NATC provides real estate settlement services in all 50 states. NATG is headquartered in Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.nat.com