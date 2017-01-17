30 years Our expert capabilities in formulation development and sterile fill/finish of APIs combined with our strength in cGMP API manufacturing has led to the signing of this important drug development and manufacturing agreement said Peter Pekos.

Dalton Pharma Services today announced the signing of a drug development and manufacturing services agreement with Cerium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an emerging biopharmaceutical company based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA. Cerium is dedicated to the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with rare (orphan) diseases.

In support of Cerium’s drug development program, Dalton Pharma Services will provide formulation development, cGMP liquid filling, analytical method validation, quality control release testing and ICH stability services.

"Our expert capabilities in formulation development and sterile fill/finish of APIs combined with our strength in cGMP API manufacturing has led to the signing of this important drug development and manufacturing agreement," said Peter Pekos, President and CEO. “We are excited to have this opportunity and look forward to participating in Cerium’s drug development program, which has great promise for providing a therapy for a major unmet medical need.”

Gregg Lapointe, CEO of Cerium remarked, “Dalton is an excellent fit for our needs, and we are delighted to be partnering with a company whose client focus and commitment to quality match our own. Cerium will benefit greatly from having Dalton’s facilities, experience, technical expertise and array of integrated services to move our drug from R&D to cGMP manufacturing.”

About Cerium:

Cerium Pharmaceuticals seeks to develop and commercialize medicines for rare and ultra-rare diseases, no matter how small the patient population. Our goal is to address unmet medical needs by leveraging the basic discovery work performed by others and entering after project feasibility is established. From this point, we create collaborative networks tailored to each project, which provide a wide range of support for drug candidates.

About Dalton:

Dalton Chemical Laboratories Inc. o/a Dalton Pharma Services is a Health Canada approved and FDA registered cGMP contract service provider of integrated chemistry, drug development and manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. We bring 30 years of experience to our client's projects and emphasize quality, speed and flexibility.

Dalton can accelerate your drug development program by integrating process development, cGMP API manufacturing and sterile or solid finished dose manufacturing all at a single location. For our full range of in-house services including cGMP sterile fill/finish services please visit http://www.dalton.com

Our CMO 2016 and 2017 Leadership Awards in the categories of Quality, Reliability, Capabilities, Expertise, Compatibility and Development from Life Science Leader reflect our ongoing commitment to our clients, peers and the business community. In 2016 Dalton was certified as A Great Place to Work.