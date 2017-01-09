Roll-Kraft Adds Team Members to Headquarters Facility

Roll-Kraft has expanded its skill base by adding to the Roll-Kraft team. Roll-Kraft manufactures roll tooling for the tube and pipe and roll forming industry. The company is known worldwide for its engineering and manufacturing expertise.

The latest additions to Roll-Kraft’s workforce include:



Dino Duheric, an experienced CNC setup lathe machinist; Dino is also experienced operating both horizontal and vertical machines

Dan Quigney, an experienced operator of wire EDM equipment

Bobby Bakos, an experienced CNC operator and programming in MasterCam. Previous roles include production supervisor and machine shop supervisor

Ed Kukla, an experienced CNC machinist and OD/ID machinist

Ray McCoy, an experienced operator of CNC vertical mills, horizontal machining centers, lathes, grinders and engine lathes. Ray received advanced education in machining concepts at Erie County Technical School. His previous positions include machinist and lead machinist

Seth Mercer, whose experience includes inspecting and stamping parts

Trevor Breeding, whose experience includes running CNC machines, lathes and mills and various inspection devices

Jonathan Miles, who completed machine training programs at Auburn Career Center in Concord Twp., Ohio, and the Precision Machining Institute at Heisler Tool, where he fulfilled 325 hours of education in general and conventional machining systems

Nicholas Whiting, a 2016 high school graduate and recipient of several achievement awards

Jacob Dulaney, a 2016 high school graduate who will assist in the shipping department

To learn more about joining the Roll-Kraft team and to see the latest job openings, visit the Career Opportunities page on the Roll-Kraft website.

Roll-Kraft has its headquarters in Mentor, Ohio, and maintains other facilities in Lombard, Illinois (Chicago Roll Company); Houston, Texas (Roll-Kraft Texas); and Ontario, Canada (Roll-Kraft Ltd.). Calls to the company’s main line, (888) 953-9400 or (440) 205-3100, are greeted by a live operator who can assist callers in quickly reaching a technician, engineer, or sales staff, who can provide immediate assistance. The company’s fax number is (440) 205-3110.

For more information about Roll-Kraft products and services, visit roll-kraft.com. For easy and immediate contact with Roll-Kraft that transcends time zones and working hours, the website features an easy-to-use contact form.