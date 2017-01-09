The Official WPPI Mobile App When attendees download the mobile app, they will have access to many features designed to help them navigate the event and to be more productive.

a2z, Inc. is pleased to announce that Emerald Expositions has chosen a suite of a2z-powered solutions to enhance the networking, promotion and planning tools offered at its WPPI 2017 Wedding and Portrait Photography Conference + Expo. WPPI is the premier industry event for photographers, image-makers, and filmmakers who specialize in the creative and business aspects of wedding and portrait photography and filmmaking. This year, the annual event will take place February 5-9, 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Connect, powered by a2z Connect™, is a new networking tool for exhibitors and attendees, so they make meaningful connections while at the show. Attendees can build a personalized show planner, consisting of their favorite exhibitors, scheduled meetings and educational sessions. Exhibitors use Connect to also create an online booth to showcase their latest products and services to attendees before they travel to the event. In addition, attendees and exhibitors are matched with each other based on their product interests. Exhibitors and attendees can directly connect with each other via emails and appointment requests.

In addition, WPPI is utilizing the ChirpE Mobile App Solution to enhance the attendee experience. When attendees download the mobile app, they will have access to many features designed to help them navigate the event and to be more productive. All selections made in Connect will be accessible from the event app, along with real-time alerts, local information and social media. The WPPI 2017 Wedding and Portrait Photography Conference + Expo is available for iOS and Android devices, as well as all internet-enabled smartphones.

Exhibitors are also encouraged to add the ChirpE Booth Promotion Widget to their company websites so that they can promote their presence at WPPI 2017 Wedding and Portrait Photography Conference + Expo to their customers. The Booth Promotion Widget provides exhibitors with a unique opportunity to engage with potential attendees before the expo starts. By utilizing the Booth Promotion Widget, exhibitors can increase their event ROI and collect valuable pre-show leads. Attendees can add exhibitors as a favorite to their show planner and register for the event with a single click via the plug-and-play widget.

Visit the event website to learn more about 2017 Wedding and Portrait Photography Conference + Expo.

About a2z, Inc.

a2z provides powerful cloud-based event management and marketing tools that grow your brand by accelerating booth sales, helping boost revenue, and enhancing engagement and value for event participants. a2z's solutions are used by 1000+ leading trade shows and conferences across the globe every year. More than 45% of the TSE Gold 100 and TSNN Top 250 Events leverage a2z's innovative web and mobile solutions.

About WPPI

The WPPI Wedding & Portrait Photography Conference + Expo is the premier industry event for photographers and filmmakers specializing in the creative and business aspects of wedding and portrait photography and filmmaking. Each year, nearly 13,000 professional and aspiring photographers and filmmakers attend WPPI to learn new techniques from industry leaders, build new relationships to grow their business, experience new products and solutions from major manufacturers to improve their productivity, and enjoy the many attractions in Las Vegas. WPPI is a week-long event combining educational seminars with a major industry trade show and networking events, all designed around learning the latest techniques, building new relationships, and growing a business in a friendly, fun environment – all at one time, in one place.