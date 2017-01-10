During the process, we had so many people walking up and thanking us for what we were doing. It was refreshing to see that people were inspired by reflecting and looking forward.

With so many people distracted by their phones, it is not easy to get people to look up and pay attention to something. IM Boston's goal for this event was to make people pay attention and inspire them to engage in something meaningful with their #ShareYourHope event. With over three hundred responses in fifteen different languages it was a clear success. This video celebrates that by showing everything from setting up the chalkboard, to wrapping gifts and watching people begin to interact, it truly gives you a glance into the heart of the social experiment.

This video encompasses what the event was all about. Starting with the wrapping of presents and showing all the effort it took to set up the chalkboard and how it quickly filled up with messages. It highlights people's responses to both questions: what got you through 2016 and what is your hope for 2017. Hundreds of people engaged and shared their thoughts and opinions. Stefanie Daneau, co-founder of IM Boston, talks about what she took away from the event:

Participants agreed that 2016 was a particularly rough year, but luckily for them family and friends were there to get them through it. And, although they found it tough to make it through they did it, and came out on the other side with hope. Hope for their own futures becoming more defined, for Boston to be a welcoming place for immigrants and hope for people to spread kindness and love. This event showed that people are looking at 2017 as a year to take their lives into their own hands and change it and make their communities a place they are proud to call home.

Check out the full video on on YouTube page and subscribe to our channel: https://youtu.be/gRtPFtOxnR4

About IM Boston: IM Boston is an online magazine and community that was born out of the idea that everyone has a voice and should be heard. No matter who you are; your nationality, background, living situation, income level, what path you chose for your career, you have a story. It’s interesting when you stop and actually listen to the people around you, the people of Boston, you’ll be amazed at what stories you’ll find.