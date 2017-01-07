SnapSports® Named FIBA ‘Technical Partner’

SnapSports awarded FIBA 'technical partner'

SnapSports® Athletic Surfaces has been awarded a certificate of approval as a FIBA Technical partner. The certificate, valid through 2018, certifies over 23 SnapSports products as competition level 2 and 3 synthetic sports flooring for basketball . All certified products, both indoor and outdoor, are approved for use in FIBA official competitions, cups, and tournaments. SnapSports enters its 7th year of association with FIBA – beginning as a FIBA Equipment & Venue Center associate in 2010 and graduating to a FIBA Equipment & Venue Centre Partner in 2013.

FIBA (Federation Internationale de Basketball), a premier international organization, governs international competition in basketball. The federation defines the international rules, organizes international competitions, and specifies the equipment and facilities required, among many other key items. Headquartered in Mies, Switzerland and founded in 1932, FIBA now has 213 National Basketball Federations as members from all over the world.

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah— the team at SnapSports has been, engineering, manufacturing and providing the world’s leading outdoor multi-courts, basketball courts and modular sport surfaces for over four decades. SnapSports continues to develop the most advanced, multi-patented (26), modular sport surfacing and outdoor multi-courts used by top athletic organizations around the world including NBA All-Star Jam, AAU Basketball, NBA 3X, US Futsal, AAU Volleyball and more. With unparalleled experience and a high performance product line, SnapSports is the industry's undisputed champion. SnapSports manufactures 24/7, in a 180,000 square foot ISO 9001:2008 quality certified facility in Salt Lake City, UT, and is supported by an authorized global network. SnapSports is a three generation family owned and operated company.