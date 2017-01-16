Bob Scott’s VAR Stars 2016 Announced

NexTec Group has been selected as a member of the Bob Scott’s VAR Stars for 2016, a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of midmarket financial software.

Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on factors such growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation. Selection is not based on revenue and those firms chosen represent a wide range of size and many different software publishers of accounting software.

“Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business,” Bob Scott said.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a Bob Scott VAR star for 2016.” Alan Subel, CCO, NexTec Group adds, “It continues to be our ambition to help our customers get the most out of their business management systems and this award is an indication that the NexTec team continues to be an industry leader.”

About NexTec Group

NexTec Group is an award-winning business technology consultancy offering ERP, CRM, BI, Cloud and On-premise solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. We specialize in working closely with you to find the right technology and solution to fit your business the first time. We do it by offering a nationwide network of consultants who boast an average of 25 years’ experience in food and beverage, manufacturing, distribution, oilfield services, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, chemical, medical device and professional services. Embrace technology, transform your business. Learn more at nextecgroup.com.

About Bob Scott

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 17 years. He has published this information via the “Bob Scott’s Insights” newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 25 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009.

