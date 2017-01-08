Golden Triangle Emergency Center will be hosting an open-house event on Monday, January 9th from 8:00am-8:00pm at their Orange location to address common misconceptions about freestanding emergency rooms. This is particularly relevant in the wake of the announcement that the Baptist Orange Hospital will be ceasing all emergency room services on January 12th, 2017.

Baptist Orange Hospital’s emergency room will be closing because the emergency services physician group staffing the emergency room decided to terminate their agreement citing rising healthcare costs, reductions in reimbursement, and declining patient demand among other reasons. Since Baptist Orange Hospital will no longer have board-certified emergency room physicians they are required to close.

The closure of the local hospital emergency room may cause concern for Orange residents. However, rest assured that Golden Triangle Emergency Center will continue to provide concierge level care 24/7/365 and that the facility has board-certified emergency room physicians present at all times. GTEC can treat from minor to major medical emergencies ranging from the flu to heart attacks. If surgery or hospitalization is required patients can be transported directly to the hospitals operating rooms without the need to wait a second time in another emergency room.

Golden Triangle Emergency Center is also committed to helping patients feel comfortable and familiar with the facility. That is why GTEC is inviting the public to come out and tour the facility on January 9th, 2017 between 8:00am and 8:00pm at which time we will be giving away prizes, answering questions, and clearing up some common misconceptions about freestanding emergency centers.

Golden Triangle Emergency Center sets the Gold Standard in emergency care. GTEC provides concierge-level care to our local communities with state-of-the-art facilities, short wait times, and steadfast commitment to patient care. GTEC is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and treats all major and minor health emergencies. Located at 3107 Edgar Brown Drive.