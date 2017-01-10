New ENERGY STAR® Certified USHIO Utopia™ 3 LED A19 Lamps

USHIO Utopia 3 LED A19 Ushio America delivers a true omni-directional LED replacement for the popular 60W A19 incandescent lamps with its ENERGY STAR® certified 9W Utopia 3 LED A19 lamp.

Ushio America delivers a true omni-directional LED replacement for the popular 60W A19 incandescent lamps with the new Utopia™ 3 LED A19 lamp. These dimmable LED A19 lamps replicate the form, fit and function of traditional E26 base incandescent A19 lamps and last up to 25 times longer. With a rated life of 25,000 hours and an energy savings of 85% compared to 60W incandescent lamps, the Utopia 3 LED A19 is ideal for most applications.

Ushio America is proud to stand behind these ENERGY STAR® certified LED lamps with a 3-year limited warranty. The 9W LED A19 lamps operate on 120V with Soft White (2700K) and Daylight (5000K) color temperatures and are available in E26 medium base.

For more information on the Utopia 3 LED A19 lamps or any of the other lighting-edge technologies from Ushio America, Inc., visit http://www.USHIO.com or call 800.838.7446.

About Ushio America, Inc.

Ushio America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Specialty and General Illumination lighting solutions based in Cypress, California. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, USHIO now carries over 2,500 General Lighting and Specialty products. These Lighting-Edge Technologies™ are provided to a variety of industries such as general illumination, audio-visual, photographic, stage, studio and television, semiconductor, printed circuit, video projection, cinema, UV curing, germicidal, horticulture, graphic arts, flashlight, scientific, medical, dental, ophthalmic, infra-red heating, and many others. For further information, visit http://www.USHIO.com.