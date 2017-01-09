Kent Runyon, Compliance Officer and VP of Community Relations for Novus Medical Detox Center, issues warning to properly dispose leftover painkillers Saving unused opioid pills after surgery increases the likelihood that children or others will obtain and use the drugs, whether accidentally, for recreational purposes or with intent to self-harm.

Newly published research reveals that dental surgery patients who are prescribed opioid pain relievers use less than half the pills they are prescribed.(1) Another recent study found that opioid poisonings among children and adolescents more than doubled over a 16-year period.(2) Novus Medical Detox Center, a leading Florida-based drug treatment facility, warns that leftover painkillers can be dangerous if they fall into the wrong hands, and shares advice for proper disposal of unused opioid pills.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania determined that 54% of opioids prescribed to patients after a surgical tooth extraction, such as removal of impacted wisdom teeth, remained unused three weeks after surgery.(1) Extrapolating their findings to the U.S. population, they estimate more than 100 million unused opioid pills are left over from these types of surgeries each year, “leaving the door open for possible abuse or misuse by patients, or their friends or family.”(3) Studies have suggested up to 23% of prescription opioid doses are used non-medically, and dentists prescribe approximately 12% of all immediate-release opioids.(4)

Another study conducted by the Yale School of Medicine found a significant increase in the rate of pediatric hospitalizations for prescription opioid poisonings. From 1997 to 2012, the annual incidence per 100,000 children rose 165%, from 1.40 to 3.71. The greatest increases were among children aged 1 to 4, climbing from .86 to 2.62 (a 205% increase), and among adolescents aged 15 to 19, surging from 3.69 to 10.17—a 176% increase.(2)

“The latest study findings suggest that leftover prescription painkillers may be a key contributor to the current opioid epidemic and related hospitalizations,” observed Kent Runyon, Compliance Officer and Vice President of Community Relations for Novus Medical Detox Center. “While it’s good that most patients stopped taking opioid analgesics as soon as they could manage their pain without them, those unused pills can pose a serious hazard if they are not disposed of properly.”

Nearly 54% of those who engage in nonmedical use of pain relievers obtained the drugs from a friend or family member.(5) In less than a decade, inpatient hospitalizations for opioid dependence, abuse and overdose have increased 2-fold for young adults and 5-fold for those aged 45 and older.(2) While researchers have attributed the rise in opioid-related admissions among young children primarily to accidental poisonings, the majority of opioid overdoses among adolescents aged 15 to 19 were due to suicide attempts or self-inflicted injury.(2)

“Prescription medication should always be safely locked away, particularly when there are children at home,” counsels Runyon. “Saving unused opioid pills after surgery increases the likelihood that children or others will obtain and use the drugs, whether accidentally, for recreational purposes or with intent to self-harm.”

Runyon urges anyone prescribed opioids to review the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines for safe disposal of unused medicines. He advises patients to dispose of unwanted medication via an authorized collection center or take-back program, or to use a drug disposal product such as Deterra or Medsaway bags, which neutralize medications so they can be safely disposed of with household trash. Alternately, the FDA lists medications that can be safely flushed down the sink or toilet. In addition, prescription labels should be scratched out or destroyed to prevent others from using that information to obtain a refill.

Novus offers medically supervised drug detox programs that help minimize the pain and discomfort of opioid withdrawal. The Florida detox facility provides customized treatment plans based on proven medical protocols, including 24-hour access to nursing care and withdrawal specialists. Novus is acclaimed for its expertise in treating high-dose methadone cases, and is proficient in detoxing patients from other high-dose opioids just as safely, comfortably and effectively.

For more information on Novus Medical Detox Center and its prescription opioid treatment programs, visit http://www.novusdetox.com.

