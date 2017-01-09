Music Choice and comScore Announce the Top Ten Music Videos of 2016

Rihanna's Work Ranks Number One Music Video for 2016.

Music Choice and comScore are teaming up to release the Top Ten Music Videos of 2016. The list of videos of the year are based on Music Choice video orders tracked by comScore’s Custom OnDemand Essentials from January 1, 2016 through December 31, 2016 across TV and mobile devices.

“Music Choice continues to be the premiere destination for fans seeking the best in music video entertainment,” comScore’s Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian said. “In 2016, their Top 10 Video Rankings was led by the video for the hit song “Work” from Rihanna, featuring Drake, followed by a diverse range of videos from some of the top artists in music today, including Justin Bieber, Silento and Adele to round out this auspicious Top 10.”

TOP 10 MUSIC VIDEOS OF 2016

Rank Artist Title

1 Rihanna featuring Drake - “Work”

2 Silento - “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)

3 Rihanna - “Needed Me”

4 Justin Bieber - “Sorry” (Dance Video)

5 Adele - “Hello”

6 Bryson Tiller - “Don't“

7 Kevin Gates - “2 Phones”

8 Torey Lanez - “Say It”

9 Justin Bieber - “Love Yourself"

10 Fifth Harmony - “Work From Home”

