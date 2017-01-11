There is a direct correlation between our explosive growth and our unique culture. The common thread that binds us is we share a deep bond and conviction for the work we do. Our mission is to make a difference in the lives of others.

Workforce Solutions Group has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 10 Fastest-Growing Women-Led Companies in Los Angeles. “After two decades in corporate America, Workforce Solutions Group’s CEO Pamela Jung launched her own HR consulting firm in 2001. This year, Workforce Solutions Group makes the Inc. 5000 list at 1888 having grown revenue by more than 184% in 2015 and squarely places Jung’s organization in the top 10 Woman led in Southern California,” says Zoe Henry, reporter for Inc. Magazine.

This is the third-time Workforce Solutions Group and Pamela Jung has made the list, last year she placed third in the Fastest-Growing Woman-Led category in LA. “There is a direct correlation between our explosive growth and our unique culture. The common thread that binds us is we share a deep bond and conviction for the work we do. Our mission is to make a difference in the lives of others. We draw from the strength of our employees, clients and candidates and strive to deliver the best possible outcome for those we serve,” says Jung. “Workforce Solutions Group’s clients consists primarily of organizations that understand the true meaning of a strategic partnership versus transactional relationship,” according to Jung.

About Workforce Solutions Group

Workforce Solutions Group is a Human Resource consulting firm with a focus on Talent Acquisition and Temporary Workflow Management. Service offerings include: Management of all staffing and contract vendors, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Executive Search, Direct Hire and Temporary Staffing services. Client base consists of high growth, strategic minded accounts that value partnership driven relationships. Workforce Solutions Group and subsidiaries, HealthCare Talent and Health Talent Strategies service a diverse client base that ranges from technology, banking and finance, insurance to the healthcare industry.

About Inc. Magazine

Inc., the magazine for growing companies, delivers real solutions for today's innovative business builders. With information and advice covering virtually every business and management task, including marketing, sales, finding capital and managing people, Inc. helps business owners and CEOs start, run and grow their businesses.