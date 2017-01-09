Electrosoft rated CMMI Level 3 for both Development and Services.

“Being appraised at CMMI Level 3 for both Development and Services, along with our ISO9001:2008 certification demonstrates Electrosoft’s commitment to quality and delivering excellence to our customers,” Sarbari Gupta – Electrosoft President and CEO.

An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.

About Electrosoft

Electrosoft delivers a diversified set of technology-based solutions and services differentiated by thought leadership and innovation. Fueling the success of our Government and commercial customers since 2001 through outstanding value and trust, we couple our domain knowledge and experience with proven, mature, management practices to deliver the right solutions on time and within budget. These practices include an ISO 9001:2008 registered Quality Management System (QMS) and Capability Maturity Model Integration CMMI) Level 3 for Development and Services. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Electrosoft is an 8(a) certified Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) and an 8(m) certified Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB). For immediate consideration, send resume by e-mail to: careers(at)electrosoft-inc.com. For more information about Electrosoft, visit our website at http://www.electrosoft-inc.com.

