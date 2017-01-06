AAAASF appoints new chief operating officer

Carl Herzog Carl is an accomplished operations professional and strategic development executive who has helped businesses drive revenue growth, leverage resources and more.

The American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF) welcomes Carl Herzog to its leadership team as chief operating officer/director of operations. He will be responsible for day-to-day operational details to ensure continued growth and success.

Herzog most recently served as vice president of corporate development at WorkForce Software in Michigan. He filled a similar role at AON Hewitt and held senior operational and functional management positions at RMS (Iron Mountain) and Medline Industries in the Chicagoland area.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts in business and his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Chicago, specializing in finance and accounting.

AAAASF Board President Dr. David Watts said, “Carl is an accomplished operations professional and strategic development executive who has helped businesses drive revenue growth, leverage resources and build operating scale, both organically and through strategic partnerships and transactions. We welcome him to our team as we propel AAAASF into the future.”

AAAASF Executive Director Theresa Griffin-Rossi, CAE added, “Carl has a great deal of experience offering solutions to operational issues. His proficiency makes him an important asset to support our continued commitment to operational excellence.”

About the AAAASF

The American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities, Inc. (AAAASF) was established in 1980 to standardize and improve the quality of medical and surgical care in outpatient facilities and assure the public that patient safety is top priority in an accredited facility. More than 2,400 outpatient facilities are accredited by AAAASF, one of the largest not-for-profit accrediting organizations in the United States. Surgeons, legislators, state and national health agencies and patients acknowledge that AAAASF sets the "gold standard" for quality patient care. AAAASF programs include outpatient surgical, procedural, oral maxillofacial, international surgical, rehabilitation and dental. AAAASF is also approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to accredit ambulatory surgery centers, rehabilitation and outpatient physical therapy agencies, as well as rural health clinics. For more information, visit aaaasf.org or Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.