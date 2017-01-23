Hiller’s breadth of experience will usher in a new era for our customers by expanding available resources and offerings.

The Hiller Companies is pleased to announce that American Fire Equipment Sales and Service Corporation will be joining its team. The Hiller Companies offers fire protection and security products and services that are preserving lives and property all around the world. Hiller, headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, has branch offices from Houston to Boston and purchased American Fire on January 3, 2017.

Hiller prides itself on a strong foundation of experience steeped in almost 100 years in the fire protection industry coupled with the most modern service technology. By combining Hiller’s experience with the expertise of American Fire, Hiller is looking forward to expanding their service area in the western United States throughout Arizona, Utah, Nevada and surrounding areas.

“American Fire has been a leader in the Fire Protection Industry for 25 years”, Hiller Companies CEO Patrick Lynch said. “As a veteran-owned business, we respect the ideals and integrity on which American Fire was founded. We welcome the American Fire employees to the Hiller team and look forward to leveraging the strengths of these two premier organizations to deliver even more value for our customers.”

American Fire serves customers in Phoenix, Yuma, Tucson, Show-Low, Pinetop and Lakeside, Arizona as well as in Reno, Nevada, Price Utah and surrounding areas. With a focus on mining, telecommunication, power generation, data centers and the health care industry, American Fire serves clients such as Go Daddy, Banner Hospitals, and Verizon.

“We are very confident that Hiller will continue the tradition of excellence we are known for in the fire protection industry,” former owner Ann Papuga said. “Hiller’s breadth of experience will usher in a new era for our customers by expanding available resources and offerings.”

John Papuga, former owner of American Fire, will continue as General Manager under Hiller’s ownership.

“The team at American Fire has committed themselves not only to quality products and services but also to a progressive perspective in fire protection,” John Papuga said. “We have worked to create an environmentally friendly, sustainable company. We know Hiller shares that goal, and we look forward to continuing to implement green solutions for the company and our customers. This is a really great time to be on the Hiller team, and we look forward to continued growth and expansion.”

