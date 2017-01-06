Delta Dental of California and its affiliates today announced the hiring of Earl Nakahara to vice president of risk, ethics and compliance.

Nakahara brings with him more than 25 years of process reengineering and information systems experience working in industries such as health care, communications, high tech, retail and financial services. In this role, he will lead the organization’s risk, ethics and compliance department, which mitigates the frequency and severity of risks associated with compliance and privacy requirements. He also will focus on advancing the company’s ethical culture and corporate social responsibility platforms.

Prior to joining Delta Dental as a consultant in 2009, he founded his own consulting firm, Levant Solutions, Inc., and served in various positions at Groundswell, Inc., KPMG Consulting and Electronic Data Systems, Inc. He received his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Delta Dental of California

Delta Dental of California, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., Delta Dental of Pennsylvania and Delta Dental Insurance Company, along with their affiliated companies, together provide dental benefits to 34.5 million people in 15 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. All are part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, whose member companies collectively cover more than 73 million people nationwide.

##

Follow Delta Dental on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn