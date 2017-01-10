Respected Trial Lawyer Jay Old Joins Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP

Veteran trial lawyer Jay Old has joined commercial litigation firm Hicks Thomas LLP where he will continue to represent construction, insurance, petrochemical and health care companies as part of his diverse client portfolio.

Mr. Old’s addition will further bolster the geographic reach of Houston-based Hicks Thomas LLP, by adding offices in Austin and Beaumont. Now in its 20th year, Hicks Thomas LLP has developed a reputation for being one of Houston’s premier litigation firms, representing a multitude of clients in complex litigation in Texas and nationally. Mr. Old joined the firm effective January 1.

“We are thrilled to be adding Jay and his team. He’s an exceptional lawyer with an outstanding track record,” said John B. Thomas, name partner and firm co-founder. “Many of us have known Jay for years, dating back to our days together at Andrews Kurth.”

Mr. Old’s clients include refineries, construction contractors, manufacturers, hospital systems and insurers. Joining him is seasoned labor and employment lawyer Jim Henges along with four other lawyers from Mr. Old’s firm.

“I like to say I represent the job creators,” Mr. Old said. “I’m very excited to be joining the Hicks Thomas LLP team, and hope to add to its reputation as a premier trial firm.”

Mr. Old is highly regarded within the defense legal community and among key business organizations. A frequent speaker at continuing education programs for lawyers across the country, he is also a former president of the Texas Association of Defense Counsel and has chaired the Construction Law Section of the State Bar of Texas.

He has defended national clients in statewide and regional mass tort litigation, in toxic torts, construction and product liability cases. He also successfully defended insurance companies in a series of high-profile trials involving hailstorm claims in Galveston and elsewhere.

Mr. Old is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has been recognized on the Texas Super Lawyers list every year since 2005. A native of Beaumont, he is a graduate of Texas A&M University and the Texas Tech University School of Law.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

For more information, please contact Kit Frieden at 800-559-4534 or kit(at)androvett(dot)com.