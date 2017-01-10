Lotus Innovations Acquires Commerx Corporation

Lotus Innovations The​ ​timing​ ​of​ ​the​ ​investment​ ​is​ ​perfect,​ ​and​ ​Lotus​ ​is​ ​the​ ​ideal​ ​partner​ ​for Commerx​ ​to​ ​help​ ​the​ ​continued​ ​growth​ ​and​ ​expansion​ ​in​ ​existing​ ​and​ ​new​ ​markets

Lotus Innovations Fund, an Irvine, California-based private equity investment fund today announced the acquisition of Commerx Corporation, a leading global provider of digital and telecommunications services. This deal marks the second transaction within thirty days for the fund, following the acquisition of Edge Technologies last month.

Commerx partners with clients to bridge the gap between the realities and needs of their everyday business and the exciting opportunities technology offers. Primary areas of focus are Network Transformation, Telecom Fulfillment Services, I.T. Managed Services, Web and Internet Solutions and Digital Strategy.

Headquartered in Calgary, AB, Commerx Corporation has a recognized global footprint with customers in more than 85 countries worldwide, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, UK, India and Asia. The experienced leadership team at Commerx Corporation will continue to be led by President & Chief Executive Officer, Robert Kulhawy.

“Helping carriers transform their networks into the digital age is critical to supporting the explosion of content we’re seeing” said Philip Jones, Managing Director at Lotus Innovations. “Commerx has built very strong relationships with telecom carriers around the world, as well as strategic relationships partnering with technology providers focused on network transformation.

“Our extensive history in this market and the Lotus Innovations’ shared services model, combined with the experienced management team, drive our optimism for developing the business in the years ahead.”

“I am excited that Commerx is now a Lotus Innovations portfolio company. This partnership will provide us with the resources needed to accelerate our growth,” adds Kulhawy. “The timing of the investment is perfect given our aggressive plans for 2017, and Lotus is the ideal partner for Commerx to support our continued growth and expansion in existing and new markets.”

About The Lotus Innovations Fund

Recently named the third largest venture capital firm in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal, Lotus Innovations is a private equity fund that builds wealth for its investors by acquiring, transforming, and exiting high-potential, small to mid-size technology companies in enterprise IT and telecom. The Lotus Methodology™ takes a growing business from distracted to dynamic by providing shared services support including finance, HR, IT, legal and marketing. The Fund’s founders, board of directors, and strategic advisors bring over six decades of experience in high-tech, finance, sales, and operations to help grow Portfolio Companies and build wealth for investors. More information can be found at lotus-innovations.com.

About Commerx Corporation

Commerx is a global provider of Telecom and Internet services and solutions with deployed resources in over 85 countries including USA, Canada, Mexico, UK, India, Russia, and Taiwan. From web and custom application development to intranet systems, e-commerce, web interactive design and complete I.T. solutions, our Digital Strategy strives to provide our clients with the most suitable and effective solutions to increase leads, revenue, and measure and control their I.T., marketing, design and digital costs. More information can be found at http://www.commerx.com/.