R. Scott Rewak Scott Rewak is a skilled and compassionate lawyer who provides the highest level of legal service. We are very happy to welcome Scott to the team. His diverse background adds great strength to our practice.

Neal Ashmore Family Law Group is pleased to announce that R. Scott Rewak has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Scott will represent clients in matters including divorce, child custody, modifications, paternity suits and premarital agreements. He is licensed to practice law in Texas and New York, and has been admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court.

Previously, Scott was an associate attorney at well-respected family law firms in both Dallas and Austin. He has extensive experience in court trials and alternative dispute resolution arenas all over the State of Texas. Scott has handled a wide range of family law cases in addition to representing corporate clients in commercial litigation. While studying law at SMU’s Dedman School of Law, he represented indigent children through the Child Advocacy Clinic. Scott has also volunteered his time with the Human Rights Initiative of North Texas.

“Scott Rewak is a skilled and compassionate lawyer who provides the highest level of legal service,” said Bill Neal, a founder of the firm. “We are very happy to welcome Scott to the team. His diverse background adds great strength to our practice.”

Neal Ashmore Family Law Group is a full-service family law firm located in Lewisville, Texas. The firm provides legal services for clients including divorce, custody issues, and probate. Founded in 2009, the firm has five attorneys with over 130 years of combined legal experience. For more information visit http://www.northtexasdivorcelawyers.com.