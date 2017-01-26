The Milestones feature adds much needed transparency for parents and pre-K teachers.

To meet the growing demand for transparency around early childhood learning outcomes, Educa has added Milestones, a customizable assessment and checklist tool, into its pre-K communications and documentation platform.

Teachers can now customize assessments and checklists to track and monitor all aspects of student progress, with an option to share some or all results with parents.

Grant Richardson, Educa’s CEO said, “The power of Educa is the transparency it provides into a child’s education – for teachers and parents. And so it was a natural step for us to develop this Milestones assessment feature, to go along with a new planning tool. The extra transparency can only improve learning outcomes.”

Geoffrey Nixon, Educa’s US-based Chairman, added, “Early learning programs are feeling increasing pressure from multiple sources – from state quality ratings, from new competitors and from parents who are concerned about school readiness. The Milestones tool helps deal with that pressure. It puts everyone involved in a child’s learning on the same page, all in one place on Educa.”

About Educa

Founded in 2010 in New Zealand, Educa provides all in one documentation and communications software for preschools and child care centers. Updates are shared instantly, giving parents insights that helps them collaborate with the teacher in their child’s learning. Educa is used by 150,000 educators and family users worldwide.