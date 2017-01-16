Permobil acquires Prairie Seating

Current Prairie Seating employees meet with two of the Permobil team following the recent acquisition. “This acquisition represents our unwavering dedication to improving the lives of our clients by enhancing our capability of meeting the needs of users with the most complex postures." Tom Borcherding, President of Permobil's global seating and positioning

Permobil has just completed the acquisition of custom molded seating manufacturer Prairie Seating. Prairie’s award-winning Reflection® brand of custom seating systems has a well-earned reputation for premium quality, with a focus on fit and detail. The acquisition provides Permobil with a platform for innovation and growth in the custom seating business, which enjoys strong demand, and it complements Permobil’s current portfolio of ROHO seating and positioning products.

“The timing of this acquisition is perfect, as it aligns both with our growth ambitions and with our goal of adding premium product solutions to the already strong ROHO product portfolio,” says Tom Borcherding, President of Permobil’s global Business Unit Seating and Positioning.

Prairie Seating will continue manufacturing operations from its Skokie, Illinois, facility. The initial sales focus will be the U.S. market, with an eye on expansion opportunities in other countries.

“This acquisition represents our unwavering dedication to improving the lives of our clients by enhancing our capability of meeting the needs of users with the most complex postures. From day one we will be able to offer the highest quality custom seating solutions available in the market today, and our ambition is to significantly enhance users’ access to these solutions” says Tom Borcherding.

Permobil is a leading global company in the field of advanced rehab technology, with a strong focus on improving the daily lives of people with disabilities. Permobil’s products include power wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs and seating and positioning solutions. Permobil’s headquarters is located in Sweden and the company has 1,500 employees in 15 countries, and sales in approximately 70 countries.

Permobil was founded in 1967 in Timrå by Doctor Per Uddén. Since 2013, the company has been wholly owned by Patricia Industries, a subsidiary of the Swedish company Investor.

For more information:

Tom Borcherding, President of Permobil Business Unit Seating and Positioning Phone: 800-851-3449 or 618-222-3505

http://www.permobil.com

http://www.roho.com