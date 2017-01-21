Saphire Event Group staff having a blast shopping for local families. Being able to help families in our local community is the best way to come together as a group and celebrate the holidays. It’s a perfect reminder of what this season is truly about!

SEG’s annual Gives Back Event was a huge success this season. Four local families received $500 worth of gifts to help make their Christmas a bit brighter.

Decked out in festive red shirts, the Saphire Event Group team visited a local Target store for some gift picking fun earlier this month. Together, they searched the shelves to find items on each families’ ultimate Christmas wish list.

Converting the venue’s ballroom into a holiday workshop, the team gathered around the fire place for the ultimate gift wrapping session! All gifts were personally delivered by SEG team members, wishing the receiving families a very happy holiday and joyous new year.

This was truly a heartwarming experience and really brought the spirit of the season to our offices. “Being able to help families in our local community is the best way to come together as a group and celebrate the holidays. It’s a perfect reminder of what this season is truly about!” says Amie Saphire, Owner of Saphire Event Group. “Our entire Saphire Event Group team already can’t wait for next year’s event.” The event is sponsored and paid for by SEG each year.

About Saphire Event Group :

Saphire Event owns two local wedding venues; The Villa located in East Bridgewater, MA and Saphire Estate in Sharon, MA. For more 40 years, the Saphire Family has been helping clients to create the weddings of their dreams. The estate is now under second-generation management and is a premier wedding venue in the Boston area.

