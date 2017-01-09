McArthur Homes has been building homes for Utah families since 1993 and has completed approximately 3,000 homes. McArthur Homes consistently achieves customer satisfaction ratings above 95%. In 2016, Professional Builder magazine reported McArthur Homes as one of the top 200 Builders in the country, and they are consistently in Utah's top ten list.

When presenting the award, Steven Dailey, President of Salt Lake Home Builder's Association recognized McArthur's management team members for careers of continued success, an extraordinary management ability and unsurpassed leadership within the residential construction industry. Mr. Dailey noted several important contributions, including the following:



Active member of the Salt Lake HBA for 23 years

Company Principal participating on Salt Lake HBA's Board Member for over 20 years

National Association of Home Builder's Board of Directors

Committee Member for National Association of Home Builders

Board of Directors for Salt Lake Habitat for Humanity

Chaired the Habitat build for the Salt Lake HBA for several years

Appointed by Governor Herbert to serve on Utah State Building Code Commission

The company regularly participates in community service efforts with the Road Home, Habitat for Humanity, and Salt Lake and Utah Home Builders Association.

With two decades of experience building new homes in Utah for families, McArthur Homes is a builder that you can trust.

