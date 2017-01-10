Fantastic Tipatuity App Is Now Featured On GreatApps.com

GreatApps.com, a media company that focuses on app marketing and consumer use of apps is very excited to feature the Tipatuity app on its exclusive app discovery platform. The Tipatuity app is free to download and can be viewed on GreatApps.com and in the Google Play© Store, the App Store©, and also has web access. The app has been created by the team at SmartBlue Technologies located in Dallas, Texas.

Tipatuity allows the users of the app to give and receive tips on the spot and instantaneously. As the world continues to move to a cashless society, there are many different industries and employees that have become affected by this change. Many people simply do not carry cash on them any longer.

People who work in the service industry such as valet parking, hotel staff, outdoor event coordinators, and countless others have traditionally received cash tips for a job well done are the most affected by a cashless world. The Tipatuity app solves this problem, and it just a few seconds can be immediately downloaded, allowing users to send and receive tips.

Safely send and receive money.

Geo-location to help find other service professionals.

Ability to rate and leave comments about service providers.

Create virtual tip jars to share with co-workers

Anonymous donation for privacy.

Tipatuity prides itself on prompt delivery of funds to its members and also providing an effective way to maintain their records of tips received or sent. The app also holds different contests from time-to-time for users. On New Year's Eve 2016 Tipatuity awarded $1,000 to one of its members.

Tipatuity aims to bring in-store tip jars online by introducing its simple, safe and fast social payment system. Accepting money has never been easier; all you need is a Tipautity username.

The Tipatuity app is currently available for use in the United States.

“Our main goal is to help service professionals get the gratuities they deserve and reward tippers in the process.” stated Shehadi Dayekh founder of SmartBlue Technologies and Tipatuity app .

Rick Singer, CEO of GreatApps.com stated, “The Tipatuity app provides a simple way to give tips and gratuities without worrying about having cash with you. And it is just as easy to receive them if you are in the service industry. It is nice to be able to give a tip for a job well done instantaneously using the app.”

To learn more about the app, visit: https://tipatuity.com

About SmartBlue Technologies Inc:

SmartBlue Technologies was founded in Dallas, Texas in August 2015. It is a startup that aims to bring smart ideas and technologies to life.

About GreatApps.com:

The GreatApps.com exclusive app discovery platform showcases apps to people who may have never thought to search for them. To provide the best user experience, only a select number of apps to be added daily. The GreatApps.com platform is membership based only -- all apps are subject to approval.