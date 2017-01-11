Trivantis is proud to provide a timesaving product that simplifies the development of mobile-friendly eLearning.

Trivantis®, leader in innovative eLearning authoring, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Silver award for excellence in the Best Advance in Content Authoring Technology category. The winners are listed at http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.html.

Trivantis entered Lectora® 16 desktop authoring tool—now available in version 17—for its Responsive Course Design™ solution. “Trivantis is proud to provide a timesaving product that simplifies the development of mobile-friendly eLearning,” said John Blackmon, Trivantis Chief Technology Officer. “And with the recent Lectora 17 release, eLearning developers can create quality responsive courses that are better than ever using Responsive Course Design.”

“We congratulate our Technology Award winners, and also thank them for leading the way in designing and utilizing technologies that empower organizations to enhance—and in some cases transform—their organizations,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and head of the awards program.

“Another significant finding of our research is the importance of optimizing the employee experience as a driver of engagement and retention,” said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer. “The technology user experience plays an increasingly large role in shaping the employee experience, and these award winners are creating leading practices that deserve validation and recognition.”

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:



Product: What was the product’s breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

About Trivantis

Trivantis® empowers inspired learning with Lectora®, CourseMill®, and ReviewLink™ eLearning software. Since the company’s founding in 1999, Trivantis has been an innovative leader in the eLearning industry. Lectora is the world’s leading eLearning authoring software with Responsive Course Design™ for easy mobile-friendly development. Responsive Course Design provides a timesaving “design once, publish to all devices” approach to creating content that is essential for our multi-device world today. With Lectora, it’s easy for organizations to quickly create award-winning, engaging training for all devices. Trivantis’ solutions are offered in seven languages and used by large enterprises, Global 2000 companies, small and mid-sized businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions across the world.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. They conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, and Human Resources. At the core of their offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration, and Community. Their members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. (http://www.brandonhall.com).