"...It is a privilege to work with a group of people who are determined to help clients reach their IT goals and who are passionate about making an impact on the success of the company." - Jim Hart, Burwood Group President

Burwood Group, a leading technology consulting firm that bridges business strategy, business outcomes, and technology solutions has earned a distinction as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation in 2016 from the National Association for Business Resources.

Each of the 2016 winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. They include Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance and the Best of the Best Small Business.

“At Burwood Group, we have built a culture that attracts, grows, and retains the brightest people in the industry,” said Jim Hart, President at Burwood Group. “Our employees are our strongest asset and it is a privilege to work with a group of people who are determined to help clients reach their IT goals and who are passionate about making an impact on the success of the company.”

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Burwood Group has been recognized as a national Best & Brightest workplace.

“Profitability and stability are essential for businesses in today’s economic climate. Companies that recognize that their employees are the key to their success achieve staying power. Our 2016 winners create their human resource standards to ensure employee satisfaction and they set standards for every business to aspire toward,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR. “We are proud to honor Burwood Group as a national winner.”

About Burwood Group:

Burwood Group is a systems integrator, helping forward-thinking IT leaders deliver knowledge to the end-user within the organization's unique business context to increase profitability, reduce risk and enhance customer loyalty. We partner with leading technology and service organizations to provide tailored product and industry solutions. We work to ensure an optimal fit for each individual client. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Burwood Group serves local, national and international clients. We pride ourselves in being trusted business advisors to clients by providing smarter solutions that deliver better outcomes.

About the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For:

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. All participating companies receive a complimentary assessment report and benefits throughout the year.