A Spanish man and Polish woman are starting the new year as the first two Europeans to restore their hearing with a cochlear implant system from Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Today in Bialystok, Poland, doctors will activate Nurotron’s Venus Cochlear Implant System in a 54-year-old woman suffering from progressive hearing loss. Nurotron’s system is an effective solution for both children and adults who suffer from severe and profound hearing loss. Unlike hearing aids, which make sounds louder, a cochlear implant replaces the function of a damaged inner ear, providing sound signals to the brain.

Marek Rogowski, doctor of medicine and professor in the Department of Otolaryngology at Medical University of Bialystok, performed the surgery at the University Clinical Hospital in Poland. Andrzej Sieskiewicz, doctor of medicine and assistant professor in the department, assisted.

In Spain, the Nurotron system is helping a 47-year-old man who suffered from rapidly progressing bilateral hearing loss. By December of 2015, he had complete hearing loss. In November, Francesc Roca-Ribas, doctor of medicine, performed the surgery to implant the Nurotron system at Hospital Universitari Germans Trias I Pujol in Badalona, Spain. Dr. Roca-Ribas’s cochlear implant team, with assistance from Nurotron’s expert, activated the system in late December to restore the patient’s hearing.

The European implants extend Nurotron’s worldwide growth, says Chu Li, CEO of the company. Doctors now have performed surgeries with the Venus Cochlear Implant System in nine countries on three continents: Bolivia, China, Colombia, India, Peru, Poland, Spain, Turkey and Venezuela. “Nurotron’s entry into Europe continues to address the demand for safe, reliable cochlear implants around the world.”

