STEM Jobs Joins PA STEM Advisory Committee, Gains Voice Nationwide

Victory Media, publisher of STEM Jobs (SM) media and resources designed to help students “do what they love,” announced today partnerships and strategic initiatives in four states, all with the common goal of helping K12 educators to connect classrooms to careers and increase the number of students interested in science, technology, engineering and math. One of these initiatives is the appointment to the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s (PDE) first-ever STEM Advisory Committee, a group of 50 thought leaders in education and the private sector. Priorities for the PDE STEM Advisory Committee include: developing PDE’s STEM mission, vision, and language; building a STEM communication network; and creating a public STEM Toolkit for Pennsylvania educators.

As part of the PDE STEM Advisory Committee, representatives from STEM Jobs will provide educational resources and knowledge to bridge the gap between what is taught in the classroom and helping students identify tangible, sometimes unexpected career opportunities, including those for students interested in developing trade skills and holding apprenticeships. STEM Jobs aligns with the Advisory Committee’s mission to diversify and increase the number of teachers prepared to teach STEM, the number of students engaging in STEM-related opportunities, and the number of PA citizens that are STEM literate. Governor Wolf has set a goal of increasing the number of full-time students enrolled in STEM majors at state universities by 10,000 by 2020.

STEM Jobs is also partnering with three other states to offer STEM Jobs solutions into 2017:

New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Department of Education has purchased STEM Jobs magazine subscriptions and “Hot Jobs” Posters for use in 75 high schools across the state.

Hawaii. STEM Jobs is working with the Hawaii Department of Education and Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB) to keep STEM-talented individuals in the state by supplying Classroom Toolkits and other student materials in middle and high school. The MEDB will partner with companies in Hawaii to help them gain STEM JobsSM Approved Employer status in 2017.

New Jersey. As part of the STEM Pathways programs to keep talent in the state, New Jersey education officials will use part of a $5MM grant to offer STEM Jobs materials in 8 counties.

“We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with these states to get our resources into the hands of students eager to learn and eager to stay with the subjects they love,” said Rich McCormack, president and co-founder of Victory Media and head of its STEM Jobs division. “With so many high school and college graduates leaving their home states to pursue employment elsewhere, plus declining education budgets, STEM Jobs lets teachers introduce STEM activities to students in a very cost-effective, engaging way.”

In 2017, STEM Jobs plans to expand into the states of California, Florida, New York, Ohio and Texas. To learn more about partnership opportunities in these states and elsewhere, contact Ellen Pomerantz of the STEM Jobs team at 412-329-7828 or ellen.pomerantz(at)stemjobs(dot)com. For a look at STEM Jobs resources, visit stemjobs.com.

