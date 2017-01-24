With TermSync, we’ve noticed our customers becoming more proactive in the collections process.

Esker, a worldwide leader in document process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing], today announced it is partnering with Lowry Solutions, the total solutions provider of enterprise mobility solutions and automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technology, to automate the company’s billing and collections process. Esker’s TermSync cloud-based accounts receivable (AR) solution has allowed Lowry Solutions to eliminate low-value tasks, placing a greater emphasis on strategic decision-making, increased process efficiency and heightened visibility throughout every stage.

Connecting with Lowry Solution’s existing Enterprise21 system, TermSync was the answer the company was seeking to “mainstream” AR data for all pertinent users. Previously, Lowry Solutions primarily used spreadsheets and hand-written notes to organize information, which not only made the process slower and more inefficient, but offered little to no visibility and tracking of customer accounts, issues and more.

Searching for a solution that was easy to implement and use, Lowry Solutions contacted several vendors before landing on TermSync. The company chose the cloud-based AR solution to meet the rising business demand of eliminating timely manual methods and aggregating data for users.

Benefits of Automating Billing & Collections

Since implementing TermSync, Lowry Solutions has gained numerous benefits, including:



Increased efficiency by centralizing customer contact, account and invoice information

Heightened visibility with strategic reporting tools (e.g., aging reports, collection effectiveness index (CEI), etc.)

Reduced days past due from 23 days down to 9.4 days

Improved customer satisfaction thanks to an online, self-service portal for customers

Mark Muehlenbeck, chief financial officer at Lowry Solutions, spoke of benefits the company has seen since implementation: “With TermSync, we’ve noticed our customers becoming more proactive in the collections process. Now, instead of relying on an employee to call them and spending time talking over everything with them, they’re able to go into the portal, view their statement and pay open invoices. Making it that easy for them has made the collections process much simpler for us.”

About Lowry Solutions

Founded in 1974, Lowry Solutions is the total solutions provider of enterprise mobility solutions and AIDC technology for diverse application challenges in a wide range of industries. Based in Brighton, MI, Lowry Solutions implements technology innovations nationwide to a customer base of over 10,000. The company has earned a reputation as a premier enterprise mobility solutions provider and AIDC system integrator focused on bar code, RFID-EPC products, biometrics, and asset management solutions.

About Esker

Esker is a worldwide leader in cloud-based document process automation software. Esker solutions, including the acquisition of the TermSync accounts receivable solution in 2015, help organizations of all sizes to improve efficiencies, accuracy, visibility and costs associated with business processes. Esker provides on-demand and on-premises software to automate accounts payable, order processing, accounts receivable, purchasing and more.

Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. Last year Esker generated 58.5 million euros in total sales revenue. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit http://www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.