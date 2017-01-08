Local Real Estate firm, Sequoia Realty Services, General Contractor, W. L. Butler Construction, Inc. and the Nine Lives Foundation, announce their upcoming Shelter Rejuvenation Benefit Concert “10th Life of Nine Lives” on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Fox Theater in Redwood City. Tickets are available online at http://www.foxrwc.com.

VIP packages include dinner, premier silent auctions and admission to the concert on the first floor/dance floor for $180. A limited number of tickets will be sold to attend a back stage, pre-concert “Meet and Greet” with Smash Mouth. General Admission is also available on the first floor or assigned seats on the Mezzanine and Balcony ranging from $60-$90.

The “10th Life of Nine Lives” will benefit the Nine Lives Foundation no kill shelter operations; which provides onsite medical care for the over 150 cats and kittens they currently house at their facilities, including treatment and rehabilitation for sick and injured felines.

Formed in 1994, Smash Mouth immediately began recording demos and showcasing in both San Jose and Hollywood, CA. The band’s major label debut “Fush Yu Mang” went more than DOUBLE PLATINUM and set the table for what most consider their pinnacle, 1999’s brilliant follow-up album “Astrolounge.” Their live performance showcases their hits and they'll feature some surprises.

The Bell Brothers have been playing music in honky-tonks, clubs, parks, rooftops and arenas for the past 15 years, supporting acts like Kenny Chesney, Montgomery Gentry, Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean, Dwight Yoakam, Eric Church, Rodney Atkins, Roy Clark, and Lee Brice. Scott and Russ grew up on harmonies and country music in southeast Texas and, after moving to California, they've continue to grow deeper roots into the fertile soil of California Country.

Doors open at 6:00PM for VIPs and 7:30PM for General Admission.

Sequoia Realty Services, located in Redwood City, California, is a full-service real estate company empowered with a depth of industry knowledge, experience and relationship networks. Sequoia Realty Services provides its clients with a comprehensive, one-stop solution focusing on all aspects of the evolving commercial and residential markets. Sequoia Realty Services provides a unique array of services including market analysis, sales, leasing, partnership collaboration, construction management and property management. More information is available at http://www.sequoiarealtyservices.com.

W. L. Butler Construction, Inc., located in Redwood City, California, is a full-service general contractor dedicated to project excellence and providing outstanding customer service. With over 40 years of experience serving the western region with offices throughout California, the company is also registered/licensed in the states of Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. More information is available at http://www.wlbutler.com.

Nine Lives Foundation, located in Redwood City, California, is a 501c3 non-profit cat welfare organization that rescues cats and kittens from high-kill shelters and at-risk homeless situations and places them in our no-kill facility until they can be placed in permanent, loving homes. Nine Lives Foundation provides all necessary medical treatments for its shelter cats through an on-site veterinary clinic, including those with physical, medical or behavioral disabilities. More information is available at http://www.ninelivesfoundation.org.