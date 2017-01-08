Deadwood Removal Video Published by Giroud Tree and Lawn

Once a piece of deadwood is removed from the targeted tree, it will be chipped up and recycled. Removing deadwood is important to keep your property, and more importantly, your family safe.

Deadwood was at the center of Giroud Tree and Lawn's agenda in a video and full length blog article revolving around the dangers of deadwood in trees. According to the company, deadwood is a dead branch section of branch, still connected to the tree. Homeowners can identify deadwood by looking for areas of a tree that have little or no foliage. Once the leaves are off the tree, an ISA Certified Arborist will be able to detect other warning signs.

The video features Giroud Crew Leader, Billy Santry, who has been with the company for over 27 years. With him are Tree Climbers, Raffy Diaz and Jim Fairfield. In it, the crew works together to remove deadwood safely and efficiently.

“The point of the article and video is to make people aware of the dangers that lurk right in their own backyard,” says ISA Certified Arborist and Giroud Tree and Lawn President, Lou Giroud. “It’s pretty easy for clients to spot deadwood when there are bare spots on their trees, but once winter hits, it’s a whole new ballgame. It takes a trained eye to catch dangerous limbs, making it important to schedule an appointment with a professional.”

The blog article explains a variety of reasons why removing deadwood from healthy trees is important:

1. Liability – Deadwood will fall at some point, leaving anything in the falling branch's path susceptible to being damaged or destroyed. This includes lawn damage, property damage, and even personal injury.

2. Declining Tree Health – Once deadwood falls from the tree, the internal structure of the tree is exposed, also known as the heartwood. This exposed heartwood may become susceptible to disease or a number of invasive insects. Giroud claims that once infested with disease or insects, the tree will struggle to stay healthy, but without the proper tree care it may die, leading to a costly tree removal.

