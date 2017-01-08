Aventa Senior Care Wins 2017 Best of In-Home Care Award

Aventa Senior Care is proud to announce their selection as a 2017 Best of In-Home Care Award Winner on SeniorAdvisor.com, the largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services in North America.

Winners of the SeniorAdvisor.com Best of 2017 Awards represent the top tier of in-home care, assisted living, and other senior living providers, based on the online reviews written by seniors and their families.

This exclusive designation places the winners in the top one percent of senior care providers according to those who matter most - the consumers.

The annual SeniorAdvisor.com Best of Awards celebrates the best of the best in senior living and home care across the United States and Canada. Of the nearly 200,000 providers currently listed on SenlorAdvisor.com, just over 1,400 were recognized with this award.

Aventa Senior Care is one of the only winners in Phoenix, AZ, and regularly receives highly positive reviews from their families like this one: “The strength of a company doing what you do is the people. Pure and simple, it’s the people. I interviewed four senior care companies in person and another four on the phone. I probably interviewed twenty caregiver candidates and (spent) many hours on the internet doing research. Several of the other companies looked great on paper. Several companies came recommended by friends and associates. But the people of Aventa plus the fact there are nurses on staff made my choice easy. Thank you for all that your company has done.”

Jeff Giedt, Co-Founder of Aventa Senior Care noted, “We are pleased to have received the Best of In-Home Care Award for two years running. It is important for us to hear from our clients regarding their experiences with Aventa Senior Care. These reviews reaffirm that we provide a superior home care experience and make a positive difference in the lives of seniors in our community.”

Eric Seifert, President of SeniorAdvisor.com noted, "Families are increasingly looking to online reviews to find out who truly delivers great care for our seniors, not just who claims to deliver great care. Our SeniorAdvisor.com Awards program is all about celebrating the exceptional people who do just that. We're honored to spread the word about these organizations whom families can entrust with the care of their senior loved ones."

About Aventa Senior Care

Aventa Senior Care is a non-medical home care agency, serving the Arizona communities of Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Sun City, Sun City West, Chandler, Gilbert, and Tucson, and Palm Springs, CA. Aventa Senior Care was founded by Todd Nuckols, a local firefighter and EMT, his wife Kearstin, a veteran social worker, his friend and business partner Jeff Giedt, with a strong background in management, and Jeff’s wife Julie Ann, an adult educator. Aventa Senior Care uses their unique Nurse-Guided Care™ system to ensure experienced nurses manage all aspects of care for each of their clients at no additional charge. For more information, visit http://www.AventaSeniorCare.com or call (480) 535-6800.

About SeniorAdvisor.com LLC

SeniorAdvisor.com is the largest consumer ratings and reviews site for senior living communities and home care providers across the United States and Canada. The innovative website provides easy access to the information families need when making a senior care decision, and features trusted reviews and advice from local residents and their loved ones. For more information, visit http://www.SeniorAdvisor.com or call (866) 592-8119.