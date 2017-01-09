SnapMD today announced that it has closed an extension of its Series A financing in the amount of $3.25 million, bringing the total capital raised to date to $9.15 million.

Telemedicine technology innovator SnapMD today announced that it has closed an extension of its Series A financing in the amount of $3.25 million, bringing the total capital raised to date to $9.15 million. Participating investors included the original syndicate.

SnapMD plans to use the latest financing to continue to innovate and develop its core product, the Virtual Care Management (VCM) telemedicine platform, and to expand the company's sales and marketing efforts and drive revenue through its extensive channel partner program, which includes the recently launched partnerships with Konica Minolta and athenahealth.

The SnapMD VCM telemedicine platform allows providers to extend their reach of care by leveraging secure one-on-one live video, audio and text message consultations between ambulatory patients and their primary care and specialty care physicians. A white-label software platform with all of the features and functions needed to practice any form of medicine appropriate for virtual care, the VCM platform delivers an easy-to-use experience for the patient encounter, suitable for most departments across a health system – and with powerful back-end systems to manage the digital health enterprise.

"SnapMD is deeply rooted in the value of trusted relationships between providers, and the patients and communities they serve. We enable healthcare providers of all types and sizes to implement virtual services as a complement to their existing care models,” said Dave Skibinski, president and CEO of SnapMD. “This new funding from our institutional and private investors will allow us to better serve our customers and improve healthcare delivery in America, and beyond."

